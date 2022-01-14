Brighton v Crystal Palace - confirmed team news
- Published
There are seven changes to the Brighton side from Saturday's FA Cup win over West Brom.
Danny Welbeck drops to the bench, alongside Solly March, Steven Alzate. Shane Duffy is not in the squad.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Burn, Veltman.
Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.
There is just one change to the Crystal Palace side from Saturday's FA Cup win over Millwall.
Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench. In comes Odsonne Edouard.
Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Gallagher.
Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Mateta, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Saki.