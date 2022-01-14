Brighton v Crystal Palace - confirmed team news

There are seven changes to the Brighton side from Saturday's FA Cup win over West Brom.

Danny Welbeck drops to the bench, alongside Solly March, Steven Alzate. Shane Duffy is not in the squad.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Burn, Veltman.

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.