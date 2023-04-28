Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (W13 D6), and are unbeaten in 10 since a 4-1 loss at Wembley Stadium in October 2017.

Spurs have won just two of their last 35 away league games against Liverpool (D10 L23).

Liverpool have conceded four goals in their last two Premier League home games - as many as they had in their previous nine at Anfield.