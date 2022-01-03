Mac Allister double sees Brighton pile pressure on Benitez

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said it is "just not the time to point fingers" after his side were beaten 3-2 by Brighton in an entertaining contest at Goodison Park.

The hosts were booed off at half-time after two goals in the opening 21 minutes put Brighton in control - and once again at the full-time whistle despite Anthony Gordon scoring his first two senior goals in a fine individual display.

Everton's 19 points from 18 matches is the fewest they have had at this stage since the 2005-06 season, and a run of one win in 12 league games leaves them 15th - eight points above the bottom three.

Only the top three sides have lost fewer games than Graham Potter's Seagulls, meanwhile, but this was an important second victory in three games following a 12-game winless streak.

"It is not the end of the season, otherwise we would be very happy", Potter said - and at the halfway stage things are looking very good indeed for his side, who will have the chance to consolidate their top-half position in upcoming games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.