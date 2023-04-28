A new episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football is now available on BBC Sounds.

David Jackson and Colin Fray discuss the recent turnaround in Forest's form after the huge midweek win over Brighton, plus hear from Steve Cooper on why the City Ground "oozes football soul".

Morgan Gibbs-White lifts the lid on keeping his cool when taking a high-pressured penalty, plus Lewis O'Brien says he holds no grudges over what happened at Forest.

Listen now on BBC Sounds