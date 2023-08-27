James Tavernier was glad to see Kemar Roofe get off the mark for the season as Rangers won 2-0 at Ross County.

Roofe marked his first start in 16 months with the opening goal, with captain Tavernier netting the second in Dingwall.

"Kem is a really good player for us - as is Tom Lawrence - and to have those two back in the squad fully fit is only going to make us stronger so I am delighted to see them back on the pitch and Kem starting and getting his goal," Tavernier told RangersTV.

"We need all the players to chip in this season. It was really important to go there and get the three points.

"I was delighted we got the clean sheet and I thought we were really dominant in possession in the first-half performance, and in the second half, we probably let them back into the game more than what we should have."

And, of his goal, Tavernier said: "It was a quick interception, I was driving and I saw Kemar make a run to take the player away and my eyes lit up when I saw the goal. I am really happy it went in."