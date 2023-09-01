Wolves have confirmed the signing of Tommy Doyle from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The deal contains a £5m option to buy with a 50% future sell-on clause for City should a permanent move be made.

The 21-year-old spent a successful season on loan at Sheffield United last season, who he helped to promotion from the Championship.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "I’ve talked before about players coming here with the hunger to kick on again, and Tommy is another one of those.

"He’ll give us something different – he’s a good age profile, a good character profile, but most importantly a good footballer. He ticks a lot of boxes for us."

