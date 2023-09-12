Bakayoko on target for Sierra Leone

Dundee forward Amadou Bakayoko scored his second international goal as Sierra Leone wrapped up their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with defeat at Guinea-Bissau.

Bakayoko nodded home a corner to give Sierra Leone - who were already out of the qualification running - an early lead, but the hosts responded with goals either side of half-time for a 2-1 victory.

Sierra Leone finished third in the group while 27-year-old Bakayoko now has two goals from eight caps.