In this week's episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan and Simon Rix discuss the influence of Pascal Struijk and what he adds to Daniel Farke's squad.

The versatile defender has already become a talking point amongst fans this season and scored against Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Jonny said: "I was talking to a football club analyst and they said Struijk is the best centre half in the Championship.

"He called him a Rolls Royce amongst the others, and that's from someone whose job is to analyse performance."

Simon added: "Just a few weeks into the Championship he had the second most passes of anyone in the league, which is great.

"He's getting a lot of the ball, I'm really glad Farke isn't moving people around."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds