Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his side's team spirit in their Champions League defeat to Feyenoord, and believes that only conceding two goals could prove pivotal down the line.

"I think that when I looked back on the game, like I felt at the time, the players were applying maximum effort," Rodgers said.

"We were well in the game and unfortunate to be behind at half-time, and of course when you go down to nine men it becomes really difficult.

“The players kept going, showed a great spirit, and the 2-0 scoreline might be invaluable for us later down the line, because we play Feyenoord in the last game, and if it comes down to goal difference that could be very important for us.

“That’s the game at a huge club like Celtic. You can’t dwell on a win or a loss. Whatever the result is, our focus is only directed one way, and that’s playing and working at that intensity and efficient manner. We have to reflect, but you can’t dwell, we have to move onto the next one and that’s our focus now."