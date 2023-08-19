Fulham 0-3 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to Sky Sports: "Such a good day for the fans. Local derby and we won. Very pleased for that. The first half was very even, not too much either way. Fulham are a good side. We were very dangerous second half. At 2-0, 11 against 10, it should be game over and it was game over."

On the penalty: "Big moment. We were the better side at that stage so it was more than likely we’d score. For me it’s a penalty. He's in front of Ream and there's clear contact."

On Wissa playing centrally: "I'm very pleased with him. His goal is not as easy as it looks. He has to stay composed. His link-up play was really good. He could have scored one more goal.

"I prefer to keep Ivan [Toney] of course but we were quite confident that Wissa and Mbeumo will provide us goals. So will Lewis-Potter and Schade. That’s why we haven’t brought in another striker.

"Very pleased with that clean sheet, so important for the team and Flekken and Collins."