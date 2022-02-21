West Ham 1-1 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

West Ham have scored at least once in all 13 of their Premier League home games this season, the best such 100% record in the competition this term.

Newcastle United have taken 12 points from their last six Premier League games (W3 D3), two more than they managed in their previous 18 this season (10 pts – W1 D7 L10).

The Hammers have netted 11 goals via set-piece situations in the Premier League this season (excl. pens), a figure only Liverpool (14) and Man City (12) can better.

Since the start of 2014-15, West Ham’s Craig Dawson has scored 19 goals in the Premier League, more than any other central defender, with 14 of those coming via headers.