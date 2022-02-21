Arsenal answer Arteta's call as Brentford's woes continue

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

For a while, it looked as though Arsenal were going to be left frustrated yet again at the hands of Brentford.

Having been overwhelmed by a vibrant Bees display on the opening night of the season, the Gunners had nothing to show for their first-half dominance in Saturday's reverse fixture.

In stark contrast to that deeply dispiriting night at Brentford Community Stadium in August, Arsenal dominated from the outset.

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal ruled out for offside, while the Frenchman and Cedric Soares both saw strong penalty appeals waved away.

Perhaps the early-season Arsenal - who lost their first three games without scoring - would have let their growing exasperation seep into their performance.

But not here.

Within four minutes of the restart, Emile Smith Rowe picked up Lacazette's pass and, with a drop of the right shoulder and confident swish of his right boot, turned Arsenal's frustration to elation.

Bukayo Saka added what turned out to be a decisive second to leave Arsenal within a point of the top four.

It had been a difficult start to 2022 for Mikel Arteta's side, dumped out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup before being booed by their own fans as Burnley took a point away from Emirates Stadium.

But, having seen off Wolves at Molineux, Arteta called on his players to show their improved mentality against Brentford. They answered that call to remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.