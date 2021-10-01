Bruce on Wilson, other injured players and formation change
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle United head coach:
There are no new injuries this week;
Callum Wilson’s recovery from a thigh injury has “gone to plan” and the striker is on course to return to action after the international break;
Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are expected to to return to training in the next few days;
Paul Dummett’s calf injury is “becoming a concern”, with the defender having been unavailable since late July;
Bruce also said changing from a five-man defence to a back four has "certainly helped" Newcastle play better, but they need to be “more clinical” in front of goal as they search for their first win of the season.