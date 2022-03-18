Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Southampton have given Manchester City a good game twice already this season - drawing home and away in the league - but Saints have hit the buffers a little bit recently.

Three successive defeats, by Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford, mean they won't come into this game with quite the same confidence they had earlier in the year.

City have got plenty to think about too, although I don't think their draw at Crystal Palace on Monday was a terrible result, it's really only made to look bad because Liverpool keep on winning.

Still, I was a bit surprised Pep Guardiola didn't make any attacking substitutions to try and change that game as it went on - instead, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were left on the bench.

When you look at how Klopp has been using his bench to make an impact on tight matches, and give the opposition something different to think about, it seemed an odd decision by Pep.

Mez's prediction: Southampton seem to save their best for City, and they were a problem team for Liverpool last season too - they beat us at their place when Danny Ings got the winner. It's going to be tight and I think Saints will be quite defensive but I am going with City to edge it. 1-2

