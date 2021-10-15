Lage on vaccines, Jimenez and Villa

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves' West Midlands derby at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He was pleased with Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan’s performances on international duty for Mexico and South Korea respectively;

Francisco Trincao will not be available against Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 and missing out on the international break. Lage says he is feeling fine and will return soon;

Lage was keen to point out all of the Wolves players and staff have had two vaccine doses;

He has faith that Jimenez will rediscover his goalscoring form and that he is putting the injury he suffered last season behind him: “Raul is very good when we are defending - he is our first defender - and he is a top striker who can assist and score goals”;

Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Lage described Villa as one of the best teams outside of the top six with "top players";

It will be Lage’s first derby as Wolves manager. He is well aware of the "meaning of those games to the fans" and says it comes naturally for players to want to win so they can produce a victory for the supporters.

Follow all of Friday’s Premier League news conferences