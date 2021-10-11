Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands on Tuesday, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The 25-year-old picked up a muscle injury that forced him to be substituted 68 minutes into Saturday's dramatic win over Israel at Hampden.

He tweeted after the match that he hoped it was "nothing too serious", but the forward will not feature in Torshavn.

Saturday's 3-2 win means Scotland lie second in Group F, seven points behind leaders Denmark.