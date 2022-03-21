Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is unhappy at Chelsea and will look to leave the club in the summer, less than a year after the European champions re-signed him for a club-record £97.5m. (Football Insider), external

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid but Monaco will not accept less than 50m euros (£42m) for the 22-year-old. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Elsewhere, Roma and Hellas Verona are interested in 25-year-old Chelsea playmaker Charly Musonda, with the Belgian set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Goal), external

