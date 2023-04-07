It's only a good season if we make top six, says Omeonga

Livingston’s Stephane Omeonga says the season will be disappointment if his side miss out on a top-six finish.

Livi are currently seventh in the Premiership table, one point behind Hibs and two adrift of St Mirren, and they visit Motherwell on Saturday before facing St Johnstone and Dundee United in their final two pre-split games.

"The season's been going quite well but we will see in three games," midfielder Omeonga said.

"We can talk as much as we want but if we don't make the top six we will all be disappointed.

"From where we are right now, whether we make the top six or not will probably decide whether it's been a good season.

"I would be lying if I said 'It's fine if we don't make top six because we are Livingston'. You need to aim for bigger things.

“We find ourselves in a great position so why not have big ambitions? This is the biggest period of the season for us, this Saturday could be the biggest game of the season but we will probably say the same thing the week after.

“These three games are very big and we need to take points."