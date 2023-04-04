Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

It’s like Antonio Conte never left.

Football doesn’t need to be overcomplicated, just pass the ball to your team-mates, preferably forwards towards the opposition goal. Keep the ball as much as possible, score more than your opponents.

That’s all I was hoping for Monday night, a somewhat clean slate where the players can play attacking and pressing football.

So then tell me why, after getting a goal against a 10-man opposition, do we sit back and invite them to get back into the game? Why are we not attacking a team in the relegation zone? Why does this remind me so much of the Southampton game?

As if that display wasn’t painful enough, we’re back to making questionable substitutions: why bring on Lucas Moura, who is leaving in the summer, instead of Arnaut Danjuma? Icing on the cake was Moura getting sent off, I mean if that’s not a sign to not play him anymore I don’t know what is.

You could see the equaliser coming from a mile away, what’s frustrating is that it’s all our own fault. From the outside it seems a lot of issues could be fixed or avoided, so if that was an audition for the permanent job, then Cristian Stellini really dropped the ball.