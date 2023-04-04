'If that was an audition for the permanent job, Stellini really dropped the ball'

Tottenham Tuesday talking point graphic

Anna Howells, Spurs XY

It’s like Antonio Conte never left.

Football doesn’t need to be overcomplicated, just pass the ball to your team-mates, preferably forwards towards the opposition goal. Keep the ball as much as possible, score more than your opponents.

That’s all I was hoping for Monday night, a somewhat clean slate where the players can play attacking and pressing football.

So then tell me why, after getting a goal against a 10-man opposition, do we sit back and invite them to get back into the game? Why are we not attacking a team in the relegation zone? Why does this remind me so much of the Southampton game?

As if that display wasn’t painful enough, we’re back to making questionable substitutions: why bring on Lucas Moura, who is leaving in the summer, instead of Arnaut Danjuma? Icing on the cake was Moura getting sent off, I mean if that’s not a sign to not play him anymore I don’t know what is.

You could see the equaliser coming from a mile away, what’s frustrating is that it’s all our own fault. From the outside it seems a lot of issues could be fixed or avoided, so if that was an audition for the permanent job, then Cristian Stellini really dropped the ball.