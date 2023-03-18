Analysis: Brentford 1-1 Leicester

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Brentford should have had the game won in the first half.

Before Mathias Jensen's opener Bryan Mbeumo had seen his close-range header fly just wide and both the winger and fellow forward Ivan Toney had a flurry of efforts blocked.

But in the second half, Thomas Frank's side struggled to break down their opponents and it was Leicester who looked the likelier to find a winner.

There were further areas of concern for the Bees late on. Jensen limped off with a knock, while substitute Shandon Baptiste was needlessly sent off for two bookable offences.

Still, the Bees are eighth, level on points with seventh-placed Brighton and Liverpool in sixth.

The European dream continues.