C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

With 11 games to go, there can be no excuses as we attempt to stay in the Premier League. Each game is going to be a battle and other sides are scrapping... but can AFC Bournemouth? That ultimately is the question whether we stay up or go down.

We have to only look at our neighbours, who got a 3-3 draw with Tottenham before the international break, while Sean Dyche has improved Everton despite, in my opinion, having a poorer side than he did at Burnley.

Both those teams are fighting. Against Aston Villa we lacked a bit of grit, that bit of ugliness that you need. Everton aren't a nice side to watch at the moment but they are getting points. Neither are Leeds, really. But both have spirit. We need to find ours and if we are to drop, go down fighting.

What we have seen is, like in our 1-0 win against Liverpool, a lot of prettier play. But that won't work against everyone. And maybe considerations not in our line-up but our style of play and mentality is needed ahead of a game with a wounded Fulham, who will be missing two of their best players.