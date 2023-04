Graham Potter has rejected the chance to take over as Leicester manager following his sacking at Chelsea. (Talksport), external

Tottenham will sound out Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new manager following his sacking at Leicester. (Football Insider), external

Arsenal have held talks with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, whose contract at Leicester runs out this summer. (TeamTalk), external

Tottenham are considering a summer move for Leicester's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison. (Mail), external

