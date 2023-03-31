Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Gary O’Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The Cherries' international players have all returned healthy: "An important part of the break is the boys coming back in decent shape and they have. A few scored goals, some got minutes they needed and now we’re ready to go."

O'Neil is pleased the injury list is easing: "We have still got some strength to come back. Jefferson [Lerma] has been fine since his calf problem and is good to go. Zaba [Illia Zabarnyi] will be big for us, whether this weekend or next week, and Tav [Marcus Tavernier] coming back will be huge. Having a bigger squad with more players fit is of huge benefit."

On sticking to his methods to get out of relegation trouble: "There are certain principles I believe are hugely important to winning matches. Obviously, we will be flexible with some tactical stuff for certain games, but there are core values we will hold to that will stand us in good stead for winning games."

He enjoyed David Brooks' "eventful" 45 minutes in the Hampshire Cup: "I don’t think he would have expected to come in and score three!"

He does not expect Fulham to be weakened, despite being without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian: "They have a really good squad and brought quality players in for this type of moment where they are missing a few. It’ll be a really tough test."

