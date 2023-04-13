Robson on away support, maintaining standards, and the race for third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before his side’s Friday night clash with Ross County.
Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:
With around 2,500 Dons fans set to travel to Dingwall for the game, Robson says it is a boost for his players, urging them to deliver a strong performance for the "terrific" away support.
At this stage of the season, the balance is key between work and rest to keep players fresh and fit.
He has implemented a "certain way he likes to work" and the squad have adapted to it.
The business end of the season means "results can come before performances" but Robson insists his players must keep standards high: “We’ve won a few games away from home but you can’t stop at that, you need to keep going… you can’t be at 97% or 98%, you need to go at 100%.”
He hasn’t thought about whether Hearts’ instability - the Tynecastle club sacked Robbie Neilson this week - could give his side an edge in the race for third.