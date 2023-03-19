Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: What McCarthy said

Crystal Palace caretaker manager Paddy McCarthy, speaking to BBC Sport: "There are lots of positives to take, definitely. The scoreline obviously doesn't suggest that but I thought there was fight in the team, there was creativity in the team. We had two early chances - Ramsdale makes a great save, we hit the post. Even when we went down we were able to create in moments. But this is high-quality opposition. They are top for a reason. I can't fault the lads' effort. They are a good group and they have to believe in themselves. they have more than enough to win games at this level. At 3-1 we created a chance through Wilfried and then they go and score an offside goal which is a little bit of a gut punch.

"The players have had a lot thrown at them. In the week, there was a little bit of illness going around. Obviously there was the situation with the manager on Thursday so a quick turnaround. t is probably a time when we need to get together, regroup and see what happens going forward. Whatever happens, this group has more than enough."

On Joachim Anderson's injury: "He felt his calf in the warm-up. We had to make a late change, which unsettled us somewhat but I thought Tomks [James Tomkins] came in and did well. We just had to get on with it.

On the managerial situation: "Our only focus was on getting ready for this game. I do not know what is next. We take each game as it comes and the next is a big one at home against Leicester."