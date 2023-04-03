Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says he is "saddened" by the sacking of Graham Potter but believes his departure was inevitable given recent results.

"If you don't win games, this is what you expect," he told a special episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's harsh but they simply were not winning anywhere near enough for Chelsea."

Potter had only been in charge at Stamford Bridge for seven months and had been trumpeted as a manager for the long-term by Chelsea's owners.

Nevin explained he liked the idea that had been sold and his dismissal puts that strategy up in the air.

"The new owners were talking about this vision but that's two managers in just a few months," he said. "They are beginning to make Roman Abramovich look patient!

"I quite liked the idea of building from a base and sticking with them. They've got a really young group, and if they now go and get another gun for hire, like Chelsea have done for decades, it's a really expensive way to do it.

"That may well be the road they go down, but then once he begins to fail, there will be another one on the way.

"Some people may say trying to build from a young base never works, but last time Chelsea didn't stick by youth, they lost a bloke called [Kevin] De Bruyne and a bloke called [Mohamed] Salah."

Listen to the special episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds