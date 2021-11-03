'A goal to help rediscover rhythm'

Hakim Ziyech believes he will put injury frustrations behind him to become a key player for Chelsea again.

The midfielder struck the only goal of the game in Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win at Malmo.

Ziyech, 28, has started just two Premier League games this season and says he has had to work on shaking off a shoulder injury sustained in August.

"I know what I can do and where my highest level is," he said.

"I had some hard times with injuries and stuff, and finding my rhythm again. I’ve never been able to get in the rhythm again but that is something you have to work for and work hard for.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel added: "Still I think there is space to improve for Hakim in decision making, connections on the pitch and where to be more consistent.

"With the ball he can still be more clinical and maybe grow more into our rhythm but I think the injury in his shoulder cost him a lot.

"I am happy that if things get stuck sometimes, a goal like this will help the most, so I am happy for him."