Leicester City v Manchester United: Confirmed team news
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break.
Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also start.
Ryan Bertrand, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Jannik Vestergaard and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Maddison, Tielemans, Amartey, Vardy, Iheanacho, Soumare
Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daka, Lookman
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes fives changes to the side that began the 1-1 draw against Everton before the international break.
Captain Harry Maguire returns from injury to replace the injured Raphael Varane, while Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho also start.
Scott McTominay drops to the bench to join Marcus Rashford, who is fit again after recovering from shoulder surgery. The likes of Fred, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial miss out altogether.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek, McTominay