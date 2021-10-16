Leicester City v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also start.

Ryan Bertrand, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Jannik Vestergaard and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Maddison, Tielemans, Amartey, Vardy, Iheanacho, Soumare

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daka, Lookman