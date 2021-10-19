I would have signed for Newcastle - Richards

Former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender Micah Richards said he would have been tempted to sign for Newcastle if the takeover happened when he was still playing.

"One player is not just going to change the Newcastle team," he told the Football Daily podcast.

"They need three or four players. It will be on players who are just on the downward spiral of their career.

"The likes of Mbappe and Neymar and Haaland aren’t going to be going to Newcastle for two, three, four, maybe five years - until they can prove they can compete.

"Would I have gone in a time when I was at Manchester City and I wasn’t playing well? Yes, I would go to Newcastle now. One - the fans are passionate; two - it depends on the manager as well.

"As long as the manager has the same ambitions that I have, if I was going there as one of the better players. Of course I would go to Newcastle because Newcastle is a massive club."

Listen to more of the discussion on what's next for Newcastle on the Football Daily from 10'10 on BBC Sounds