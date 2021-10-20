Everton have confirmed the next step of building work at the site of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has begun.

A process known as piling, external is under way that will form the foundations for the north and south stands, with that work expected to continue until the summer of 2022.

The in-filling of the dock, which began at the start of this month, is expected to be complete by the start of next year, after which further piling work will be able to begin.

The Toffees hope to be in their new 52,888-capacity stadium in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.