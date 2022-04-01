Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are expected to return to first-team training next week, but Ben Davies is already back fit after picking up a minor injury during Wales duty.

Conte said if Tottenham finish in the top four it would be a "miracle" because it will be "very, very, very difficult". He added: "There are four teams stronger than the others. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and United."

But he also said "we have to try to fight to the end" because "to play Champions League is important for me, it's important for the club, important for the players, for everybody".

On facing Newcastle, he said it "won't be an easy game", adding: “Newcastle are another team. You can see his idea about football. For sure this is a great team to pay attention to on Sunday."

When asked whether Steven Bergwijn has a future at the club, Conte said: "He needs to believe in himself more. He needs to continue to work with and without the ball and help the team in every moment."

