Smith on injuries, the great escape and Man Utd

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Przemyslaw Placheta has returned from his ankle injury and Billy Gilmour is available following his recovery from Covid-19.

  • Josh Sargent is out of his protective boot after his ankle issue, but is not available for Saturday.

  • Andrew Omobamidele will miss the rest of the season but has a scan booked soon to assess his back condition.

  • On whether Norwich can pull off the great escape, Smith said: "We have to believe so but I’m also a realist."

  • Smith added: "These players really care. They’re going out and wanting to win football games. They know how important it is to get results."

  • On facing Manchester United, he said: "We’ve got renewed confidence to do what people have said is not doable."

  • He added: "We’re playing with a bit more confidence now, which is what a win in the Premier League gives you. We played really well against United earlier in the season as well."

  • Pierre Lees-Melou is "a good finisher" but Smith said "he probably hasn’t taken the chances he’s had this season".

