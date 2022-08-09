Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After 76 days between the final day of the previous Premier League season and the start of this one, it looks like little has changed for Southampton on the pitch.

Losing 4-1 away from home, mirroring their defeat against Leicester City at the end of May, the same ugly patterns reared their head again.

Like the match against the Foxes, the Saints looked lacklustre defensively, with poor mistakes costing Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side dearly.

Tottenham Hotspur clearly targeted a weakness that had not been solved in pre-season, scoring two similar goals.

Putting in an in-swinging cross from the corner of the box, the assister was given enough time to pick out a free runner inside the area. This was also seen versus Leicester, with James Maddison given space to pick out Ayoze Pérez, who found himself unmarked at the back-post.

Scoring-wise, captain James Ward-Prowse was the man who gave the Saints hope once again. However, Southampton’s struggles to look dangerous in attack continued – having just four shots on target across the two games.

The signings that were brought in to improve the team showed promise, but more are needed if the Saints want to avoid a relegation battle.