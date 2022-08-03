We asked you whether you felt West Ham's squad was still looking thin going into the opening weekend and, if so, what signings were still needed.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: What we don’t need are players who would undermine the coherence of the squad eg. Lingard. We have a great team spirit and some academy players coming through - we have to be patient and trust Moyes.

Richard: We need another centre-back, a left-back/wing-back, an extra midfielder and an additional forward. Our squad is clearly too small and we should be applying the lesson from last season when we ran out of steam.

Geoff: I agree with most that our squad is too thin. We need another striker, and left-back at the very least. It's a shame that Aguerd has picked up a serious injury. Not sure if our transfer failures are the fault of Moyes or the board but unless we do some good business in the next few weeks we will struggle to finish top 10.

Mark: 23-man squad last season, 23-man squad this season (so far), speaks for itself.

James: I don’t understand the pessimism around the West Ham fan base after we’ve made some excellent signings this summer. It seems a lot of fans are looking purely at numbers in the squad, and not at the quality replacements we’ve brought in. I agree we still need one or two new faces, particularly at left-back, but there is still a lot to be positive about.

Steve: I can understand some fans thinking that we have not got a strong enough squad, but I actually think that our squad is better than last season. Unlucky that Negerd is injured, but the other additions are positive. We could perhaps do with a left-back and a defensive central midfielder, but they must be quality players not just ‘fill ins’.