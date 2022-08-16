We asked you for your thoughts on Anthony Gordon's future at Everton. Should the club accept a better offer from Chelsea? Or is he needed by the Toffees this season?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Matt: I believe the club has a plan to fill the striker void without the need to sell Gordon. We should be holding on to bright prospects and a local lad who helped drag the club out of trouble. Recently he's been given the number 10 shirt too so he shouldn’t be for sale at any price this season.

Richard: Gordon isn't signing a new contract, so Everton will need to sell him to cash in on their investment and then bring in players who want to play for the club. It feels a bit like the Rooney situation all over again. Who is really orchestrating the talks with Chelsea, Gordon or the board?

Rob: We should sell for £50m+! His end product is disappointing and funds can then be used for urgent forwards.

Derrick: Do not sell. It's about time the building blocks were built higher. Gordon should be an example of that building being built. We need to stop being a feeder club and get some ambition.

Sudesh: I think it’s the right time to sell Gordon to recoup some of the mis-spent money on past transfers. Then spend the money on a new striker who can score goals. Gordon will take time to develop. He's not worth £50m; we should take the money.