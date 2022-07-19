Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

The Chelsea transfer merry-go-round keeps spinning on and its latest addition, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, fills one of the more obvious needs at the club, namely in central defence.

The Senegalese defender fills the boots of Antonio Rudiger but, by all accounts, Chelsea are not done adding at the position. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is once again linked with a move, as is PSG's Presenel Kimpembe - though Matthijs de Ligt appears Bayern Munich-bound and the Blues have seemingly been priced out of a move for former player Nathan Ake.

While Thomas Tuchel will no doubt need more than four centre-backs if he retains his three-at-the-back system. Chelsea do still have Trevoh Chalobah and fellow academy product Levi Colwill on the books, alongside the evergreen Thiago Silva, but the drumbeat for a second signing at centre-half remains strong.

The US tour got off to a good start with a 2-1 win over Club America on Saturday, but it does remain slightly curious that Tuchel is more willing to give playing time to veterans who don't really have a future at the club over the likes of Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale, who are both now training with the development squad.