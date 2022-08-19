Stephen Robinson has confirmed his interest in bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Paisley club from Hibernian and is now a free agent.

"He is one of many players that we are looking at," said the Buddies boss, who revealed that striker Toyosi Olusanya is out for "a period of time" with a broken toe.

"He is a boy that I really like, that is common knowledge. He has not signed for anybody so let’s see where we go with it. We have a number of things we are looking at and some players may have to go to get game time, that is a natural happening in the transfer window.

"We have had Alex here previously, he is very popular with the fans and in the dressing room. He is a centre-half who can play in midfield. He plays for his country at centre-half and he was superb when I watched him in a back three for Cyprus against Northern Ireland.

"Certainly, someone of Alex’s calibre would add to the squad but we have other players we are looking at as well."