Former chairman leaves St Mirren board

Former St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott is leaving his role as a director of the club.

"Gordon has made a massive contribution to the recent progress of the club and served for 14 of the past 20 years on the board," said chairman John Needham.

"He personally oversaw the building of the stadium at Greenhill Road, had a key role in the creation of the training centre at Ralston, and as chairman, negotiated and facilitated the successful transition to fan ownership.

"Gordon leaves a lasting legacy of progress having dedicated countless hours in leading and managing the club through the various challenges we’ve faced during his time on the board."

