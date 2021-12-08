Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

When the draw for Champions League Group B was made, it was regarded as one of the toughest sections as Liverpool faced Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Instead, they made a mockery of suggestions this could be a tight squeeze by ending with an astonishing 11-point advantage over second-placed Atletico.

Liverpool are now so well-oiled a machine that Klopp could change the face of his team to such an extent after Saturday's win at Wolves and still put out a side that looked dangerous, well-organised and far too good for one of European football's biggest names.

It was another graphic demonstration of the power of the Premier League as Milan, who head Serie A, were outmanoeuvred with ease by a Liverpool side bearing little resemblance to their full-strength team.