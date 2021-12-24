Leicester are still exceptional - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Leicester City are still dangerous opponents despite their mixed form this season.

The Foxes are ninth in the Premier League and 22 points behind the leaders, who beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Speaking before the teams meet on 26 December, Guardiola said: "Leicester remain Leicester.

"For me, they remain with a top-quality manager, absolutely, with exceptional players in all departments.

"But sometimes, in seasons, there are periods of highs and lows. Maybe we are used to seeing Leicester up there all the time.

"Hats off to how well this club works in many senses - recruitment of players, adapting and adjusting to many situations - but sometimes there are periods that they are not consistent all the time.

"It happens but from one game to one game, when you see the quality they have, everything can happen. I give the same value to them and the same credit because, when you see quality they have, starting from the keeper and finishing with Vardy, they are exceptional."