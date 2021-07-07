Wolves' Conor Coady is England's "player of the tournament so far" at Euro 2020 - despite not yet featuring for the team.

That's according to Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, who praised the 28-year-old for "giving everything" on the training pitch and his off-field influence.

"In the dressing room before the game, he speaks like he’s captain, despite the fact that he’s not been on the pitch yet - which is incredibly difficult to do," Holland told the Daily Euros podcast.

He compared Coady's role to the "selfless approach" of John Terry at his former club Chelsea in their title-winning 2016-17 season, when he didn't play much but was "inspirational".

"When you put all that into a melting pot, it's a powerful group," added Holland, speaking in the build-up to England's semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Listen to more from Holland (from 25’00) on the full episode of the Daily Euros podcast on BBC Sounds