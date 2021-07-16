Wolves' pre-season schedule

Wolves' pre-season campaign gets under way on Saturday with a match at Crewe Alexandra.

New manager Bruno Lage, who has welcomed Raul Jimenez back to training after nine months out injured, will oversee six friendlies in total, including two away in Spain.

Here's their pre-season schedule in full as it stands:

17 July: Crewe v Wolves (Gresty Road)

24 July: Real Betis v Wolves (Benito Villamarin Stadium)

26 July: Las Palmas v Wolves (Marbella)

31 July: Stoke v Wolves (bet365 Stadium)

1 August: Coventry City v Wolves (Coventry Building Society Arena)

7 August: Wolves v Celta Vigo (Molineux)

