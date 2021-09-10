Bielsa waits on Raphinha news
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa's been speaking before his side face Liverpool on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
He is still awaiting news from the club on whether Raphinha is available;
On the logic of Brazil trying to stop their players from competing this weekend he gave a long answer about the real problem being "there are too many games, with the excuse that football is expensive. This is a truth but not the whole truth. It is convenient for the industry that there are so many games. They don't care if the players are saturated by playing too much";
On team news - Dan James is available to start while Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich (both Covid) and Stuart Dallas (personal reasons) are now all available. Robin Koch remains out.
