Leeds v West Ham: What does the form show?

Leeds have conceded five goals in their two home Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous nine at Elland Road.

West Ham’s home league defeat against Manchester United ended their seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (four wins, three draws). Since the start of last season, the Hammers have only lost consecutive league games twice – against Newcastle and Arsenal in September 2020 and against Newcastle and Chelsea in April.

West Ham manager David Moyes has lost 199 of his 588 Premier League games, and could become the fourth different manager to lose 200 games in charge in the competition (Harry Redknapp 238, Sam Allardyce 214 and Steve Bruce 209).