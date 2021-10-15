Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Manchester United are without their two first-choice centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, but it is hardly a crisis because they have got Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to come in instead.

We will probably see Fred and Scott McTominay paired together in front of them in midfield again to give United more defensive cover but, whoever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks, I doubt we will see a swashbuckling attacking display from his side.

Leicester have got their own problems at the back, with Jonny Evans still doubtful and Wesley Fofana sidelined, but at least they have got Jamie Vardy scoring again even if they are not winning at the moment.

With Vardy in form, the Foxes always have a chance in games, and I think they will get something here.

Tom's prediction: This is a difficult game, but I have to back United. 1-3

