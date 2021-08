Leeds keeper Elia Caprile has made a season-long loan move to Aurora Pro Patria 1919, after signing a new three-year contract at Elland Road.

Caprile, who joined United from Chievo in January 2020, made 18 appearances for the title-winning under-23s last season.

The 19-year-old will now aim to get some first-team football under his belt with the third-tier side in his native Italy.