Everton's Demarai Gray has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for August after an outstanding start with his new club.

The 25-year-old summer signing has scored two goals in an unbeaten start to the season for Rafael Bentiz's side, which has yielded seven points from three games.

Gray found the net in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United and was also on target in the victory over Brighton.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Eric Dier of Tottenham and West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are also up for the award.