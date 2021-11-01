Resilient Gunners impress as Foxes falter

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Arsenal capitalised on a lacklustre start from Leicester to dominate the early exchanges and were rewarded with a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

However, surely the most pleasing aspect for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was not the attacking threat they carried but the resilience his side exhibited when the hosts threatened to overrun them after the break.

While goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was key to that, the visitors are beginning to look like a well-oiled machine all over the pitch.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers still clearly has work to do to ensure this season lives up to expectations.

After consecutive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League, he quickly needs to restore the tempo and poise that also carried the Foxes to FA Cup glory last term. At the moment, that tempo and poise is not guaranteed from one game to the next.