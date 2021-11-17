Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is unsure if the club will achieve success under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United went into the international break off the back of defeats by Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City in their last four games.

Solskjaer’s future has been widely debated and Schweinsteiger says his major concern is that he's unable to identify exactly how United want to play.

“Right now it is still not 100% clear for me if they will be successful or not,” Schweinsteiger told the Football Daily podcast.

“They have great names like Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford I think will help them a lot in the future. If you compare the football of United and other teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool or even Bayern Munich, it is not at the same level at the moment. But United can hurt you in one game.

“In my eyes Manchester United are still in a progress. For me, it takes too long. You can see the impact Thomas Tuchel had on Chelsea. It’s unbelievable because he knows exactly what the players need to perform, which kind of football to play, the have a strategy, this DNA.

"In my eyes, when I watch United, I don’t know how they play. I can’t tell you they will win against West Ham or Atalanta. I can’t guarantee a win. As a fan you want to know. You don’t have time in football, you have to do it right now."

