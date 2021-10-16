Norwich 0-0 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a hard-fought game. We weren't at our best, but not too bad either and in the end, after both teams had chances, we accept the point.

"We couldn't find the final bit to score the goal, but Daniel Farke probably thinks the same thing. We have to play Manchester City at the weekend and we go match to match and don't worry about what the table might look like in May. It is about trying to improve and be better and keep picking the points up."